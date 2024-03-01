Barclays PLC Acquires 7,493 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 135.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKST opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -5.80%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

