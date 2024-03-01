Barclays PLC Buys New Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 2.4 %

MBLY stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -636.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -0.30. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

