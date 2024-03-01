Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 265.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPMT. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 64,535 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GPMT opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $244.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.85. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPMT shares. JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

