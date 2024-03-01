Barclays PLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Paysafe by 282.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paysafe by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,833,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paysafe by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paysafe by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 734,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Paysafe Stock Performance

Shares of PSFE opened at $14.40 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

