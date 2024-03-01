Barclays PLC Increases Stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Barclays PLC raised its position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of JAKKS Pacific worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 4,676.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

