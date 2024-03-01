Barclays PLC Invests $206,000 in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $140.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.72. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $109.48 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

