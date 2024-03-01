Barclays PLC Makes New $197,000 Investment in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 68,654 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

