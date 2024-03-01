Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth $79,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE:BCS opened at $8.50 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.