Barclays PLC Sells 172,910 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Barclays PLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,910 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $263.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $267.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

