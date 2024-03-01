Barclays PLC Sells 645 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFS. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the third quarter worth $99,000. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 13.6% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Saul Centers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Trading Up 1.5 %

BFS stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $869.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Saul Centers Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.48%.

(Free Report)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.