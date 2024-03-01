Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $84.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

