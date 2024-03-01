Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Holdings Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 562.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Barnes Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Barnes Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Barnes Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on B shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $34.94 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 206.46%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

