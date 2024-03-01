Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,116 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $185,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $631,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,559 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,934,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.