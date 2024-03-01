Barrington Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of VIZIO in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VZIO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

VIZIO Stock Performance

VZIO opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $502.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in VIZIO by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VIZIO

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.