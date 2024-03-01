Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $2.85 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,529,164 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

