Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

