Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Trading Up 1.8%

Bearing Lithium Corp. (CVE:BRZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 19,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 87,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 22.04 and a current ratio of 22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1.24.
Bearing Lithium Corp. operates as a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. It owns 17.14% in the Maricunga lithium brine project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.
