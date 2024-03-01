Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

