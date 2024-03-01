Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,816,000 after acquiring an additional 378,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $235.55 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.85 and its 200-day moving average is $250.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.