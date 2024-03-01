Beyond Meat, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.69) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will earn ($1.69) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Beyond Meat’s current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYND. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Consumer Edge cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $689.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

