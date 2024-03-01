Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). 1,755,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 917,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.09).

Blackbird Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 0.91.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

