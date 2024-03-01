BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,216,027.20 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 246,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $4,216,027.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,973,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,707,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $733,231.68.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $1,517,376.14.
- On Friday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,699 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $429,173.30.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,287 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $585,058.46.
- On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,364,044.40.
- On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $1,150,091.40.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 98,842 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,655,603.50.
- On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,258,959.32.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 66,190 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,458.80.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,027 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $1,187,004.96.
ECAT opened at $17.12 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
