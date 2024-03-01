BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Shares Up 0.9%

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 25 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 758.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are selected for lower carbon footprint. BECO was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

