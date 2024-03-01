BMO Capital Markets Boosts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $88.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.