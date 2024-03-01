BMO Capital Markets Lowers PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$11.00

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

TSE PHX opened at C$9.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.58 and a twelve month high of C$9.78. The stock has a market cap of C$437.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$33,336.00. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

