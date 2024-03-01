Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $9.89 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a report released on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst T. White forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $9.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $175.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2024 earnings at $173.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKNG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,468.83 on Wednesday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,383.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,575.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,261.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

