Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,184,263 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $36,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Motco lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

NYSE:BSX opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $67.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

