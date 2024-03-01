British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BTI opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

