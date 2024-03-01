Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Target Price at $94.46

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.46.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,196,000 after buying an additional 463,055 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 423,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.