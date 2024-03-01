Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT at $75.43

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.