Brokerages Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) PT at $44.00

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 17.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $10.27 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $635.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $161,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $119,331.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,110,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,350,000.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,290 shares of company stock worth $913,996 in the last ninety days. 23.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 186,040 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,899,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,516,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,812,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 510,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

