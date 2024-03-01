Brokerages Set Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Target Price at $48.39

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $49.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 136.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

See Also

