Brokerages Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT at $27.35

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PYCR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,647.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,964.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $28,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,647.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at $392,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,002,936 shares of company stock worth $103,308,421 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 67.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 0.6 %

PYCR opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.