Brokerages Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target at $40.38

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $518,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,545 shares of company stock worth $6,681,131. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 161,679 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

