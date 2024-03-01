Brokers Issue Forecasts for Janux Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

JANX stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,526 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

