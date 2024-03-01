Brokers Issue Forecasts for Playtika Holding Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Playtika in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLTK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.
Playtika Stock Up 1.2 %
PLTK stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.90.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Playtika by 1,904.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Playtika by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 624.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 176,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
Playtika Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
