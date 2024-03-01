Brokers Issue Forecasts for Playtika Holding Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Playtika in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLTK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Playtika Stock Up 1.2 %

PLTK stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Playtika by 1,904.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Playtika by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 624.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 176,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.