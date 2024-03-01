Brokers Offer Predictions for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $10.20 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $236.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 288,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 401.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 385,688 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

