Brokers Offer Predictions for MannKind Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MannKind in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get MannKind alerts:

MNKD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday.

MannKind Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.11 on Thursday. MannKind has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in MannKind by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MannKind by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,505,000 after buying an additional 598,895 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of MannKind by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 10,831,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,426,000 after buying an additional 360,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after buying an additional 1,284,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after buying an additional 3,695,224 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MannKind

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MannKind

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.