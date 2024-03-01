Brokers Set Expectations for Energy Fuels Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Noble Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Energy Fuels in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.87 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 263.29% and a return on equity of 31.99%.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at C$8.62 on Thursday. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$12.17. The company has a current ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.12.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

