Brokers Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEM. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

Newmont Trading Up 4.6 %

NEM opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170,985 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after buying an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

