Brokers Set Expectations for Nordson Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $10.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.43.

Nordson Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $265.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.51 and its 200-day moving average is $240.49. Nordson has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 48.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nordson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nordson by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 68.4% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $1,246,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

