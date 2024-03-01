Brokers Set Expectations for PodcastOne, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODC)

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for PodcastOne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PodcastOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PodcastOne’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get PodcastOne alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

PodcastOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODC opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. PodcastOne has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PodcastOne

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODC. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PodcastOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PodcastOne during the third quarter worth $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PodcastOne during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in PodcastOne in the third quarter valued at $664,000.

About PodcastOne

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.