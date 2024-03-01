Brokers Set Expectations for Redfin Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

RDFN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Redfin Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $7.11 on Friday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $847.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

