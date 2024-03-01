Brokers Set Expectations for Waters Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Waters in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $337.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.13. Waters has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $344.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $361,839,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $215,981,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,723,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waters by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

