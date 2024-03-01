BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Coverage Initiated at Nomura

Equities researchers at Nomura initiated coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Macquarie started coverage on shares of BYD in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.
