BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Coverage Initiated at Nomura

Equities researchers at Nomura initiated coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on shares of BYD in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get BYD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BYDDY

BYD Price Performance

About BYD

BYDDY stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. BYD has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53.

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.