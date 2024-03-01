Cairn Investment Group Inc. Acquires 63 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.0% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $180.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.72. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

