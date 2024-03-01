Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.43

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as high as $12.09. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 155,848 shares trading hands.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 440,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after buying an additional 402,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 287,451 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,987,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 76,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 603,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

