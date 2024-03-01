Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.43

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as high as $12.09. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 155,848 shares trading hands.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
