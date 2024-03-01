Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for VinFast Auto in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.75). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VinFast Auto’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of VinFast Auto from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

VinFast Auto Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:VFS opened at $5.97 on Thursday. VinFast Auto has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFS. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

