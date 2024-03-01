Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.75 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.03 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

