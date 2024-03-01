Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Capital Southwest stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.